Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded down $9.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.27. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $286.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

