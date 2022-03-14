Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $189-191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.13 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.76.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

