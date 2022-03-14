Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $836-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.89 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,923,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $286.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.76.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

