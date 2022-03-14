Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.76.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.27. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $286.22.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coupa Software by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.