Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($59.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($100.73) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($77.74) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($67.89) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.02) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.03) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.23 ($73.61).

Shares of 1COV traded up €0.32 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €45.61 ($49.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($43.25) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($65.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

