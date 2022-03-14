Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.70

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after buying an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cowen by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cowen by 172.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cowen by 20.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

