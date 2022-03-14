CPChain Market Capitalization Tops $2.04 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $583,820.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00248340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.85 or 0.01082826 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

