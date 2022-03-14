Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,725 at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 2,725 ($35.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.15% from the stock’s previous close.

LON CRW opened at GBX 1,734 ($22.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £616.04 million and a P/E ratio of 48.74. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,002.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,270.90.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

