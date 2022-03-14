Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,725 at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 2,725 ($35.70) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.15% from the stock’s previous close.
LON CRW opened at GBX 1,734 ($22.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £616.04 million and a P/E ratio of 48.74. Craneware has a one year low of GBX 1,630 ($21.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,830 ($37.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,002.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,270.90.
