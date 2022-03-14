Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €90.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($98.54) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.78) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.97) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.07) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.02) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.81) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.38 ($101.14).

FRA:BNR traded up €1.04 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.00 ($74.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,939 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.39. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.15) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

