Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €90.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($98.54) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.78) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.97) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.07) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.02) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($95.81) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.38 ($101.14).

FRA:BNR traded up €1.04 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €68.00 ($74.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,939 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.39. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.15) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.59).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

