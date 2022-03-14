Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRST. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.03) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.37) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 419.78 ($5.50).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 295.20 ($3.87) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market cap of £758.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.76.

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,128.93). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($121,069.18). Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000 over the last three months.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.