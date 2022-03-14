Crexendo (CXDO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CXDO opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24. Crexendo has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 153,000 shares of company stock worth $739,260 and sold 42,000 shares worth $180,940. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXDO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

