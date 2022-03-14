Critical Analysis: Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) versus Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) and Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Oragenics has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oragenics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics N/A -72.01% -58.27% Checkpoint Therapeutics -13,311.47% -76.42% -64.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oragenics and Checkpoint Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,087.50%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and Checkpoint Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics N/A N/A -$26.43 million ($0.17) -2.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.07 million 125.27 -$23.08 million ($0.52) -3.08

Checkpoint Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Oragenics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oragenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Oragenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Oragenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Checkpoint Therapeutics beats Oragenics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oragenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc. is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus. The Terra CoV-2 immunization leverages coronavirus spike protein research conducted by the National Institute of Health. In addition, Oragenics has an exclusive worldwide channel collaboration with ILH Holdings, Inc. (n/k/a Eleszto Genetika, Inc.), relating to the development of novel lantibiotics.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

