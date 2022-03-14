Critical Comparison: BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and ONE Group Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.22%. ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.89%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than ONE Group Hospitality.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and ONE Group Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.64 $5.96 million N/A N/A ONE Group Hospitality $141.94 million 2.34 -$12.82 million $0.60 17.22

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ONE Group Hospitality.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and ONE Group Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% ONE Group Hospitality 8.86% 35.42% 5.58%

Risk and Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.