Critical Comparison: Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Steel Connect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 10.42 -$2.30 million N/A N/A Steel Connect $613.77 million 0.13 -$44.39 million ($1.00) -1.32

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sparta Commercial Services and Steel Connect, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,903.77% -2.01% 579.40% Steel Connect -10.60% -266.60% -5.83%

Summary

Steel Connect beats Sparta Commercial Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

