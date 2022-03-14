Critical Review: Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) vs. UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) and UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Midwest and UTG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20% UTG 40.53% 10.36% 3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest and UTG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 7.67 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -3.19 UTG $27.26 million 3.15 $2.09 million N/A N/A

UTG has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Volatility and Risk

Midwest has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Midwest and UTG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.77%. Given Midwest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than UTG.

Summary

UTG beats Midwest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

UTG Company Profile (Get Rating)

UTG, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Stanford, KY.

