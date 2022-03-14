CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of -202.70, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

