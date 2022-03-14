CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.