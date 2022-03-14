CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.
In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,338 shares of company stock worth $20,626,502. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
