CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 160.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of CTS worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTS in the third quarter valued at $272,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

CTS stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.80%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is -12.40%.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

