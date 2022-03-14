CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €58.36 ($64.13) and last traded at €56.16 ($61.71). 116,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.90 ($60.33).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($68.68) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($80.22) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.58 ($69.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.93.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

