Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Trading Up 1.2%

Custodian REIT Plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.36). Approximately 246,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 523,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.34).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £461.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Custodian REIT’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Custodian REIT’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than Â£10 million at acquisition.

