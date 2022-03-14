CUTcoin Price Down 52% Over Last Week (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 57.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 52% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $952.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00171208 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00021322 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00362261 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,921,588 coins and its circulating supply is 156,921,588 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

