CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CVB Financial worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.47 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

