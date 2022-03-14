CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
NYSE:CVI opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $26.94.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Energy (CVI)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Amazon’s Shareholder Friendly Moves Confirms Its a Buy
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.