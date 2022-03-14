CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:CVI opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

