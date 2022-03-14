CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 192.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.18. 351,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

