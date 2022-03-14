CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.13. 111,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

