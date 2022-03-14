CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $277.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.36. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $269.31 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

