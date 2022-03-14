CX Institutional Invests $1.01 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 23,397.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Roku by 50.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $103.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.66. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

