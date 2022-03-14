CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

CX Institutional increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $350.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.60.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.