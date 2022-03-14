CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $174,650.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $174,650.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.45 or 0.99921221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.22 or 0.00267982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00021723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001294 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

