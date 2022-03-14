Cyclub (CYCLUB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Cyclub (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.75 or 0.06554906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.26 or 0.99980742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00040774 BTC.

About Cyclub

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

