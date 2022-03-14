Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 43131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $4,309,772.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,826,257 shares of company stock worth $24,421,052 and sold 80,000 shares worth $1,112,000.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytek BioSciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.