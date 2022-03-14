Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,018 shares of company stock worth $3,522,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $2.81 on Monday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,699. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

