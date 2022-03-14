Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $6.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.55. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

