DAFI Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $501,044.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 14th. DAFI Protocol has a market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $501,044.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.



DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,887,312 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

