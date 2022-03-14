Dai 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $252.97 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and $252.97 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,825,985,864 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

