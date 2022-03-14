Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($61.32) target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.27) price target on Danone in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($56.39) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($55.84) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.27) price target on Danone in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.65) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.71 ($64.28).

Danone stock traded up €0.56 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.04 ($55.89). The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($67.74) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($78.98). The company has a 50-day moving average of €55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

