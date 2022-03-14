Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($71.74) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.54 ($63.63).

EPA BN opened at €51.04 ($55.48) on Monday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

