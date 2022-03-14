DAO Maker Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $153.75 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00005639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,949,771 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.