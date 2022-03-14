Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $115.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.