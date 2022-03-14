Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $305,962.24 and approximately $2,442.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.10 or 0.06527095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,346.99 or 1.00828915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,129,215 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

