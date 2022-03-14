Decentral Games Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $120.77 million and $2.66 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.50 or 0.06515189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,600.84 or 0.99789806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00040401 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 420,018,674 coins and its circulating supply is 419,167,573 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

