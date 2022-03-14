Deeper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $110.92 million and $3.95 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00045034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.85 or 0.06562361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,033.94 or 1.00144386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00041040 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

