DeFi Yield Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.72 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $653,900.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.04 or 0.06514435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,736.26 or 1.00055852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040504 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,667,554 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

