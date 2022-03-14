DeFiSocial Gaming Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.18 or 0.06518099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,816.65 or 0.99839149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040483 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

