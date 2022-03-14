DeGate Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. DeGate has a total market cap of $15.93 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeGate has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.18 or 0.06518099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,816.65 or 0.99839149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040483 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

