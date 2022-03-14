DeHive 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $148,183.00 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $216,105.88 and approximately $148,183.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000657 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

