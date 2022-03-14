Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 197,251 shares of company stock worth $8,447,817 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.