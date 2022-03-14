Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROO. Barclays began coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.06) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.24) to GBX 201 ($2.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.43 ($3.71).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 109.95 ($1.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20).

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.84), for a total transaction of £85,157.31 ($111,579.28).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

