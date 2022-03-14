DeltaChain (DELTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.00287133 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003801 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.42 or 0.01195360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

